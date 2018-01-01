FOOTWORK ON CLAY

THE
SLIDEThe perfect clay court game demands
efficient footwork. Being aware of the
correct positioning and technique will give
you an edge over opponents at the
pivotal moment. Aiming for maximum power, it’s important
to slide before playing your shot. Open
your stance and step towards the shot –
spread your shoulders and bring your
racquet into position. Finalise any
adjustment with two strong steps and
load the leading leg to slide to the ball.
1
THE
HIT Explode forward through your legs.
Focusing on hitting the ball in front of
your body will give you the space you
need to play the shot accurately.
Ensuring your weight transfers in the
direction you play the ball will generate
maximum power for the hit.
2
"START THE SLIDE EARLY AND LOAD YOUR LEG."Benny Ebrahimzadeh - Technical Director of High Level, Mouratoglou Tennis Academy
MASTER FOOTWORK IN
THE LATEST COLLECTIONPerfect practice needs the best equipment,
whatever the surface. Elevate your game in
the right equipment and make this season
your strongest.