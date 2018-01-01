BE A STRONGER, MORE BALANCED RUNNER
WITH HELP FROM THESE THREE NTC EXERCISES. Every runner is an athlete. And every athlete needs to develop a strong foundation, or core, in order to perform
at his/her best. To get started, try incorporating these runner-specific moves from European Indoor Heptathlon Gold
Medalist Katarina Johnson-Thompson (KJT)—a sample from her new, 16-minute "Katarina Johnson-Thompson's
Runner's Strength and Balance" workout on the Nike+ Training Club app—into your routine a few times each week.
Then slowly work your way up to completing the full workout. Trust us, your back, abs, glutes and legs will thank you.
BACKWARD LUNGE TO OVERHEAD REACH WITH MED BALL
Benefits: Improves core stability; strengthens shoulders, glutes,
hamstrings and quads
Stand with your feet hip-width apart,
holding a medicine ball in one hand.
Grab medicine ball with both hands. Then
lunge back with left leg, bending both
knees 90 degrees, keeping back tall, as
you raise both arms to shoulder level in
front of you.
Press into right foot as you lift left knee
up to hip level in front of you and bring
arms overhead. Lower back into lunge
position (Step 2) and repeat. Continue
for 30 seconds, then switch sides
and repeat.
SINGLE LEG BALANCE REACH
Benefits: Improves core stability; strengthens
glutes, hamstrings and quads
Stand with your feet hip-width apart,
arms extended by sides.
Bend right leg slightly as you lift left leg off
floor and begin to hinge forward from hips,
reaching your arms as far forward as
possible at shoulder level.
Slowly bring your body back to an upright
position, with left knee bent in front of you,
swinging right arm forward and left arm
back. Staying balanced on right leg
throughout, repeat Steps 2 and 3 for
30 seconds. Switch sides and repeat.
CLAMSHELLS
Benefits: Strengthens hips, glutes
and hamstrings
Lie on your left side with knees slightly
bent in front of you (feet should be in line
with glutes), hips and legs stacked, left
forearm on floor, hand behind head. Place
right hand on floor in front of you.
Using your right arm to stabilize and
keeping feet together, lift top knee
toward ceiling; lower. Continue for 30
seconds, then switch sides and repeat.
Whether you want to get lean, get toned or build strength, there's an NTC workout for you. Download
the app (it's free on iOS and Android), and you'll be able to choose from over 100 workouts by Nike Master
Trainers, with drills focused on high-intensity interval training (HIT), yoga, Pilates, running and more.
You'll also receive trainer tips from pro athletes, be able to share sessions with your crew and receive
extra motivation from the entire NTC community. View the full Katarina Johnson-Thompson's Runner's Strength and
Balance workout and get more training tips, workouts and advice on the NTC app.
NIKE+ TRAINING CLUBRun smarter. Train better. Over 100 workouts created by Nike Master Trainers –
whether you want to get lean, get toned, get strong or get focused,
NTC has you covered – free on iOS and Android.