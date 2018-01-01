ADDED TO CART
READY SET GO: RUN 6 OF 10

RUNNING PLAN
READY SET GO
RUN 6:
RECOVERY MISSION THE MAIN GOAL IS TO GIVE YOUR BODY A CHANCE TO RECOVER.

Nothing like a good hill to make you really appreciate running on flat terrain, huh?
Lucky for you, today is another Recovery Run. You’ll play with your pace a little bit,
but the main goal is to give your body a chance to recover.

WHAT TO EXPECT Most of the runs you do will be Recovery Runs. This is because every one of these simple,
out-the-door runs you do is actually helping you recover from your last hard run while building stamina
for the next. This particular run will also familiarize you with running in kilometers, rather than miles.

WORKOUT Set your Nike+ Running App to KM and go for a 3K distance run. Start off easy for your first 1K,
and then try to run each kilometer that follows faster than the last.

TIP Make your Recovery Runs work harder for you by finishing faster than you started. To see your
splits (how fast you ran each kilometer), turn your Nike+ Running App sideways.

NEXT RUN: RUN WILD Sometimes you’ve got to channel your inner spirit
animal to run as fierce, fast, and free as you can.

RELATED ARTICLE: ALL RUNNERS NEED TO BE ATHLETES You’re not just a runner. You’re an athlete. See why cross-training
is a great way to take advantage of a Recovery Day.

Run and train with the global
Nike+ Run Club community.

Track your route, distance, pace
and time with the ultimate
running app.

Run smarter and train better
with over 100 workouts created
by Nike Master Trainers.

COME RUN WITH US

NIKE+ RUNNING APP

NIKE+ TRAINING CLUB

