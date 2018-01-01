ADDED TO CART
NA_CDP_Womens_NnekaLindsay_0901_P1.jpg

BRING YOUR GAME A prodigy in the paint. A cool veteran still making history.
Together, Nneka Ogwumike and Lindsay Whalen are
rewriting the rules of what's possible on the court.

NA_CDP_Womens_NnekaLindsay_0901_P2.jpg

NNEKA OGWUMIKE Nneka Ogwumike has quickly become one of
the most skilled and versatile power forwards in
the game. When she's not sprinting the length
of the court on a fast break or crashing the
boards for second-chance points, she's
tormenting defenses from down low. Her
creativity, patience and shooting accuracy have
sharpened her post game into her team's
leading offensive threat. Having shown such
consistent improvement from her Rookie of the
Year beginnings, and with the majority of her
career in front of her, Ogwumike's potential as a
superstar is as limitless as her ways to the rim.

NA_CDP_Womens_NnekaLindsay_0901_P3.jpg

“TO GET TO WHERE I AM AT, IT TOOK ME
KNOWING WHAT I WAS CAPABLE OF DOING AND
UNDERSTANDING THAT THERE’S NO CEILING.” NNEKA OGWUMIKE

NA_CDP_Womens_NnekaLindsay_0901_P4.jpg

LINDSAY WHALEN Quiet, humble, unsung – words like these
have been used again and again to describe
Whalen through much of her professional
career. And yet, as a five-time All Star with
three league titles, her accomplishments are
anything but. She's the first player in league
history to score 5,000 points, dish out 2,000
assists and claim 1,500 rebounds, a
testament to her steady hand as a distributor
and accuracy as a shooter. Unlike most of the
league's dynamos that rise quickly to the top
and then decline with age, Whalen has
accomplished the rare feat of increasing her
numbers well into the later stages of her career.

NA_CDP_Womens_NnekaLindsay_0901_P5.jpg

"My role on my team is to push the tempo
and to bring energy off the bench.” LINDSAY WHALEN

