LeBron James Five personas emerge to represent LeBron's do-it-all ability through the game's positions.
The King's court senses come together to create the perfect starting five: the backcourt
combination of a ferocious scorer and an all-seeing playmaker, meets the frontcourt of a regal
floor general, a workhorse that strives for greatness and a centre strong enough to stay
committed to his team and keep all his promises. That's not just a great team assembled. It's The Strongest.

Fresh Bred Inspired by history and forged in competition, only
The Strongest can walk in the shoes of greatness
with a Fresh Bred attitude to reach championship-
level excellence. With the stakes high, no
opponent's ready for the onslaught of buckets and
masterful defence coming their way when
LeBron's going for glory.

20_20 The Strongest always see the full spectrum of
possibilities, and LeBron's crazy court vision has
translated throughout his whole career. A naturally gifted
visionary, he sees everything on the floor: he
knows his plays, his opponents' plays; he even
knows the seat number on your ticket. In any situation,
LeBron makes magic happen.

King An empire built on performance and integrity, LeBron's
done it all: titles, MVPs, 'youngest to' records, the sole
member of the 30K/8K/8K club. Dominant in all he
does, the King colourway speaks to LeBron's
regal reign as the best basketball player in the world.

I Promise When put in seemingly impossible positions, LeBron
turns challenges into promises kept. All for his city,
all for his team, The Strongest Kid from Akron
delivers on even his boldest promises.

SFG Through a work ethic ingrained early on,
The Strongest only understands the grind.
Inspired by the values of hard work he
learned in Akron, the Strive For Greatness
colourway represents LeBron's family, his city
and his tireless effort to live up to his
personal mantra: Strive For Greatness.

LeBron 16 'Fresh Bred'

CUSTOMISE LEBRON SHOES WITH NIKEiD Customise your LeBron Soldier XII with team colours, your name or number and the sole of your choice.

LEBRON'S GAME-DAY KIT Represent LeBron and his Los Angeles Lakers in official NBA player apparel.

