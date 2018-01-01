BATTLEKNITBrand-new BattleKnit—a type of Flyknit material
designed specifically for LeBron—delivers stretchy
support, ultra-lightweight flexibility and a locked-in feel.
SOCK-LIKE FITA full inner-sleeve offers a secure, sock-like fit and a
high-stretch collar provides flexible support around your
ankle. The collar also lets you get the shoe on and off easily.
ZOOM AND MAXCOMBINEDThis is the first time both Nike Zoom Air and
Max Air have been used in a basketball shoe.
The combination helps soften hard landings
and enable quick moves for powerful players.
BEHIND THE DESIGN:LEBRON 15Nike designer Jason Petrie has been working with LeBron James
for more than a decade. The two have a near-telepathic bond.
When the time came to conceptualise LeBron's fifteenth shoe,
they wanted the vibe to be aggressive, stylish and modern,
yet classic. They agreed on where to play it safe and where
to push the boundaries. Here, Petrie discusses the
nuances of the LeBron 15 design.
KNIT FOR LEBRONWhen Petrie and his team showed LeBron an early iteration of Flyknit,
LeBron loved it. But the 118-kilogram powerhouse wasn't convinced it would
hold up. He needed something stronger. So Nike's Knit Innovation team set
to work knitting the material in a completely different way. The team wanted
LeBron to feel locked down, but also be able to move freely, and react when
he needed to. The result: BattleKnit. "We were able to engineer the protection,
stretch and performance specifications we wanted for each area of the shoe",
Petrie says. "It's an all-in-one package".
WHEN CUSHIONINGS COLLIDEThe LeBron 15 also has a brand-new cushioning system to power
incredibly explosive players like LeBron: a combination of Max Air
and Nike Zoom Air. "LeBron loves Max Air", Petrie says. And with
this combination, he'll be able to run and jump at full speed, come
down with force, absorb that impact and then sprint off in another
direction—and each step will propel him forward. Petrie says,
"It delivers everything you'd expect from Zoom Air,
with the comfort of Max Air".