Stretchy and race-ready, these tight shorts give you exceptional support while you focus on your run. They're made from our advanced sweat-wicking technology, integrating innovative features and lightweight materials with precision fit, to help keep you cool at your fastest, from start to finish.
V Z. - 08 Jul 2021
Super fijne stof en erg comfortabel. heb zowel de zwarte als de lila kleur. Erg blij mee.
D E. - 06 Jun 2021
Sono proprio come me li aspettavo! Comodi e con vestibilità eccellente, di qualità. Ne vale la pena
JaniceM530494915 - 15 Nov 2020
I love the color- better than photo. Studied reviews before purchased and had to wait for what i thought would be my size (S) to come in stock. Although fit they come up slightly too loose with no grip on thighs around hem. would have given an extra star. Would love Nike to send XS to try / replace but non in stock. Only worn once. Expensive for what they are.