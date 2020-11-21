Skip to main content
      Nike Club Team

      Roller Bag (120L)

      499,95 kr.

      The Nike Club Team Roller Bag is designed with wheels and an adjustable handle for easy carrying. It has ample storage for all of your gear.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black/White
      • Style: BA5199-010

      Reviews (8)

      4.3 Stars

      • M A. - 21 Nov 2020

        Tamaño en términos generales bien pero de altura lo veo un poco excesivo, para mi gusto sería más compacto pero por lo demás todo bien

      • Sac solide

        S U. - 05 Oct 2020

        De très bonne qualité et la livraison très rapide

      • Well worth the money

        N E. - 21 Sept 2020

        Quality bag, decent amount of space for my football coaching gear and with the added wheels makes carrying around easy. Could do with a bigger zipped compartment though.