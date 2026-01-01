British & Irish Lions
Women's Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie
Klarna Available at checkout.
The Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie, worn off the field by your favourite British & Irish Lions players, combines soft fabric with simple street style that's versatile enough for everyday use. Featuring a full zip that goes to the chin, it's the perfect extra layer on a chilly day.
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IW8550-451
British & Irish Lions
The Nike Club Full-Zip Hoodie, worn off the field by your favourite British & Irish Lions players, combines soft fabric with simple street style that's versatile enough for everyday use. Featuring a full zip that goes to the chin, it's the perfect extra layer on a chilly day.
Benefits
Cotton hoodie offering all-season comfort. The standard fit is designed to feel relaxed through the body for easy layering.
Product Details
- 80% cotton/20% polyester
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Obsidian/White
- Style: IW8550-451
Size & Fit
- Model is wearing size M and is 5′10″ (178cm approx.)
- Standard fit: easy and traditional
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
Reviews (0)
Reviews (0)
No reviews
Have your say. Be the first to review the British & Irish Lions.
British & Irish Lions