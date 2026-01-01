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Boston Celtics Courtside
Men's Nike NBA Boxy T-Shirt
27% off
Klarna Available at checkout.
Show your love for the Celtics through every high and low, through the peaks and valleys that come with being a fan in this boxy T-shirt.
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HV6242-010
Boston Celtics Courtside
27% off
Show your love for the Celtics through every high and low, through the peaks and valleys that come with being a fan in this boxy T-shirt.
Benefits
Midweight cotton fabric feels soft and has a slight drape.
Product Details
- Loose fit
- Ribbed neckband
- 100% cotton
- Machine wash
- Imported
- Colour Shown: Black
- Style: HV6242-010
Size & Fit
- Loose fit: roomy and relaxed
- Size Guide
Delivery & Returns
Standard delivery costs 70 kr for non-Nike Members under 750 kr and Nike Members under 375 kr.
Free 30‑day returns, some exclusions apply.
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Boston Celtics Courtside
27% off