      Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo

      Men's Shoes

      899,95 kr.

      Praised by many for its enduring look and feel, the wardrobe staple hits refresh with the Nike Blazer Mid '77 Jumbo.Harnessing the old-school look you love, it now has an elastic heel with corduroy-like texture and large pull tabs for easy on and off.The oversized Swoosh design and jumbo laces add a fun twist.

      • Colour Shown: White/White/Sail/Black
      • Style: DD3111-100

      Reviews (9)

      4.4 Stars

      • Matériaux de mauvaise qualité.

        FilipO239933435 - 05 Sept 2022

        La partie (en daim?) à l'avant est très peu résistante, portée 2/3 mois et un trou est sur le point de se former. Elles n'ont jamais été portées sous la pluie et n'ont jamais été lavées à la lessive. Je suis hésitant entre 2 et 3 étoiles, bon design très old school, le swoosh énorme donne un style sympa et couleurs bien choisies. L'arrière bien pensé pour éviter les douleurs. Mise à part ça, pour une marque de cet envergure qui ne pense pas à proposer un produit résistant au temps et à l'usure en utilisation normale c'est vraiment.. Dommage.

      • Marcus

        MarcusL743241875 - 12 Feb 2022

        Super schöner Schuh Sehr bequemer und lässiger Look Achtung fällt klein aus, halbe bis ganze Nummer größer bestellen.

      • Jumbo Blazer...

        P E. - 24 Jan 2022

        I have a collection of varying Blazer's, including some exclusive designs. I think these are the best yet. The high top soft heel is super comfortable - the design is next level. Sterling work Nike.