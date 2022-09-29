Once you take a few strides in the Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% 2, you'll never look at your favourite pair of old racing shoes the same way again. These rocket ships are made to help shave precious time off your personal records without surrendering the foundation you need to go the full distance. A thick, lightweight support system marries the 2 worlds of comfort and speed in holy running matrimony. Enjoy the greatest energy return of all our racing shoes while you chase your personal bests.
4.3 Stars
joachimravn - 29 Sept 2022
I replaced my Alphafly 1 with the 2 and cannot believe the improvements that have been made. This shoe is just the fastest of the fastest. I can see literal improvements on my pace simply by wearing these, and the best part is that my legs feel fresh even after long runs!
EmmaA946180963 - 29 Sept 2022
Eliud made me do it. Had to try these on after seeing Eliud breaking the WR and wow! Cant wait to put them to the test in my next race!
15717204742 - 22 Sept 2022
J’ai acheté ces chaussures pour mon copain. Il a à peine fait 300km sur de la route qu’une bulle a déjà éclaté ! C’est inconcevable pour une chaussure à ce prix ! Une douleur au genou en prime, à fuir.