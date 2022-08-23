Soar through your day in this mock-neck, medium-support bra. Customise your fit with a soft, removable 1-piece pad that loads easily from the top, offering coverage when you need it and a place to store small essentials when you don't. Plus, its plush chest band sits comfortably and securely against your skin without pinching.
4 Stars
RamieP437307783 - 23 Aug 2022
Bought this in both black and white. Received many compliments on the black one. The white one definitely isn't white- it's more of a cream or off-white color.