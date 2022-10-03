So you're in love with the classic look of the '90s, but you've got a thing for today's fast-paced culture. Meet the Air Max TW. Inspired by the treasured franchise that brought Nike Air cushioning to the world and laid the foundation for the track-to-street aesthetic, its eye-catching design delivers a 1–2 punch of comfort and fashion. Ready to highlight any 'fit, its lightweight upper pairs angular and organic lines to create an entrancing haptic effect. The contrasting colourways make it easy to style. And if you're ready for the next step, the 5 windows underfoot deliver a modern edge to visible Air cushioning.
3 Stars
JesuA948296935 - 03 Oct 2022
Espero que no sean, el remplazo de las TN.
garynathans156884867 - 01 Oct 2022
I’m sure Nike tw is far from new and they had a tw range in the 80’s. The 80’s ones were cross trainers and on first impressions were much better. Just facts.
Emily A. - 29 Sept 2022
I’m a huge fan of Nike’s retro-styled sneakers and often find myself trawling through the secondary market to find OG colourways, however this brand-new model ticks all the boxes. The sleek stylings and well-composed colourway are a match made in heaven and let’s not forget the fact that these are one of the most comfortable kicks I’ve stepped into in recent years. As a hardcore sneakerhead it’s hard not to notice the ’90s influence, which is a massive yes from me. Excited to see further colourways drop!