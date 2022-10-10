Skip to main content
|

Popular Search Terms

Top Suggestions

      Nike Air Kukini

      Men's Shoes

      1.099 kr.

      Slip on, slip off. Straight to the trails, straight to the streets. The Nike Air Kukini brings casual and technical together. Sublimated graphics and stretchy materials, including comfy neoprene-like fabric, are inspired by the speed of mountain athletics and triathletes. A webbed support system adds a fast-paced look. And Air cushioning puts the cherry on the bottom for this boundary-pushing paradox of comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Multi-Colour/White/Kumquat
      • Style: DJ6418-001

      Free Delivery and Returns

      Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.

      Reviews (0)

      0 Stars

      Have your say. Be the first to review the Nike Air Kukini.