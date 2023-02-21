Skip to main content
      Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT

      Shoes

      1.299 kr.

      Highly Rated

      Making iconic style even more comfortable. The Air Jordan 1 Zoom Cmft remakes the 1st Air Jordan with lightweight, low-profile cushioning and elements that improve wearability. Leathers and textiles in the upper have a broken-in feel. A lined, padded collar cups the heel for a secure fit.

      • Colour Shown: Fossil Stone/Fossil Rose/Psychic Purple/White
      • Style: CT0978-201

      • PEFEKTER SCHUH

        Meli - 21 Feb 2023

        Nicht zu groß und nicht zu klein. Passt perfekt. :D

      • Fantastic kicks.

        SErickson - 19 Dec 2022

        Shoes are really comfortable, even for my wide feet.

      • Gift for the holiday

        Apannmal - 19 Dec 2022

        I was happy to have found the selection of shoes that were available.