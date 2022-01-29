Skip to main content
      Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE

      Older Kids' Shoe

      899,95 kr.

      Highly Rated
      White/White
      Black/Black

      The Nike Air Force 1 Mid LE brings back the '82 hardwood icon into an everyday style in all-white or all-black.The durability, feel and Air-Sole cushioning are still there in this classic style you know and love.

      • Colour Shown: Black/Black
      • Style: DH2933-001

      • Geniales

        R O. - 29 Jan 2022

        Zapatillas hermosas . Le encantaron a mi nena

      • Genial!!!!

        C U. - 23 Jan 2022

        Estupendas, talla correcta y envío tal y como se indicó, todo muy satisfactorio. Genial.

      • recomendado

        L U. - 17 Jan 2022

        son preciosos y muy cómodos me encantannnn