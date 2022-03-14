Skip to main content
      The Air Force 1 Mid '07 is everything you know best: crisp overlays, fresh accents and the perfect details to let your shoe game shine.The padded, mid-height collar with a classic hook-and-loop closure adds heritage b-ball comfort.Nike Air cushioning in the heel delivers performance comfort.

      • Colour Shown: Flax/Gum Light Brown/Black/Wheat
      • Style: DJ9158-200

      • Awesome colder weather kicks.

        StefH - 14 Mar 2022

        I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!

      • Geniales

        J I. - 10 Jan 2022

        Las zapatillas me encanta son muy cómodas y se ven perfectas para vestir. El único inconveniente es que no deis un descuento dentro de la caja para las próximas compras como otras compañías hacen que es un gancho para provocar más ventas y los clientes compren más y yo lo que veo también es que hos quedáis enseguida sin tallas. Pero estoy muy contento con ellas.

      • Coole Schuhe

        R A. - 07 Jan 2022

        Schuhgröße stimmt zu meiner FußGrösse. Sehr komfortabel und sieht gut aus! Gut abwaschbar.