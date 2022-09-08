Skip to main content
      Nike AeroSwift

      Women's Running Shorts

      549,95 kr.

      Highly Rated

      Innovative technology combines with lightweight materials to help you strive for your best finish yet. The Nike AeroSwift Shorts are all about speed, with a smooth feel and slim fit that helps you move freely.

      • Colour Shown: Black/White
      • Style: CZ9398-010

      Size & Fit

      • Model is wearing size S and is 5'8" (174cm approx.)
      • Slim fit for a tailored feel

      Reviews (55)

      4.4 Stars

      • They feel as though you have nothing on!

        EdytaK632789806 - 08 Sept 2022

        They feel as though you have nothing on! These shorts are amazing! They are so light fit and breathable, and extremely comfortable!!! I have two pairs of these shorts (pink and green) and I will buy more in different colours!!!

      • My FAVS

        LeslieD967332028 - 29 Jun 2022

        These are by far my favorite shorts ever. The most comfortable, light weight, movable - made for workouts but comfortable enough for everyday. I want them in every color.

      • love these shorts

        MystiM - 17 Apr 2022

        I am a very small woman; therefore, the xs was still just a tad big, but still wearable. I love them still. Vey flattering.