Fire up your cold weather workout in this plush, fleece hoodie made with advanced warmth so you can be at your best in extreme conditions. Insulating fleece helps keep things breathable while retaining heat, so you stay comfortable well into your cool-down. Looking for more coverage? An adjustable hood and thumbholes helps keep the chill away. It's made from at least 75% recycled polyester fibres.
Free standard delivery with your Nike Membership.
4.7 Stars
JoseLuisR917101501 - 27 Oct 2021
I'd highly recommend this to anyone. The quality is immediately apparent upon trying it on and looks incredibly stylish as well. I'm 5'8 176 lbs and ordered a large and though the length is a little long the arms and upper body fit perfectly. I don't mind the fit seeing as I like jackets like these to run a bit longer lengthwise. All in all, I'd highly recommend it to anyone seeking one. I can't speak yet to the durability because I just bought it but I'll update my review if possible after about 6 months of use at the gym.
LauraB123117024 - 25 Oct 2021
For right now I'm only giving it 4 stars. I'm short with short arms so I buy things both in the big boys section and smalls in mens. The sleeves bunch up more than I like but I'm used to that. It's already gotten down in the low 40s, for the price I thought this would be warmer. I tried wearing this in the 50s still it doesn't block the wind, doesn't keep the cold out. This is very sharp looking.
John J. - 24 Oct 2021
Nike outdid themselves with this design as this is an upgrade from last year’s Therma model in colors and materials. It also looks even better in person. Sizes are on par with all other “Standard fit”. I’m 5’5, 250lbs and 2XL fits just right. Not too big nor too tight. Warmth is regulated because of the materials being used so you shouldn’t be sweating in the first few minutes of wearing it. Other than that, I’d say buy, you won’t be disappointed.