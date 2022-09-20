Slip into a shoe as ready for adventure as you are. The rugged outsole is created with a design reminiscent of climbing shoes for a classic '90s ACG look. Because we're all about the details, round laces are easy to grab with gloved hands and materials like durable leather, sticky rubber and neoprene-like fabric help give you exactly the fit and feel you need for the mountains and beyond.
5 Stars
michals512417861 - 20 Sept 2022
Kupiłem te buty do przetestowania do hikingu na norweskich skałach i powiem ze buty robią robotę mino silnej ulewy kleily się do skał niewyobrażalnie a co warto dodać nie są to goreTex’y a buty nie przemakaly.
ReynaldoM910832559 - 16 Sept 2022
Nice throwback kicks. Comfortable, stylish, and rugged..