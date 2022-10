1.099,00 kr.

Originally designed at the turn of the millennium as a performance runner, the Presto is celebrating its 20th anniversary by continuing to redefine the boundaries of modern footwear. The philosophy behind the original design was to adapt the look and feel of a T-shirt for your foot—and this style serves as a testament to that vision. This edition arrives dressed in University Gold, Hyper Crimson and Siren Red.