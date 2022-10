The legendary Tinker Hatfield design that solidified MJ's relationship with Nike returns with an artisan touch. Dubbed the "Desert Elephant," its aged aesthetic (showcased with rich textures and earth-tone colors) brings a sophisticated look to any outfit. Tumbled Black leather nods to the iconic "Black Cement" release from '94, bridging past with present, while a special sockliner celebrates the inspiration behind the original.

SKU: CT8532-008