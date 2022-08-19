Yoon Ahn hits refresh on the clandestine hoops shoe you've longed to see back on the streets. From rich, full-grain leather to co-branded details that add currency to your step, the Air Adjust Force x AMBUSH ® lets you dance the line between off-court style and runway flair. We kept the removable midfoot strap that made this look a legend—you can even mix and match to give your 'fit extra allure—and the Black and Psychic Purple colourway is sure to bring the 'drop' wherever you go.

SKU: DM8465-001