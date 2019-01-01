The Mercurial mission has been the same since day one: accelerate. Now, the new generation continues our obsession with finding speed in the details. We've elevated every element to move you forwards on the pitch.
Thinner. Lighter. Faster.
A new high-tenacity Flyknit upper uses stronger, lighter threads. That means less material between you and the ball, less weight on your feet and more speed.
Spring-Loaded
Your forefoot flexes when you run. The new Nike Aerotrak plate helps turn that into speed by snapping back into place after every step for a fast, springy feeling.
Look Fast. Feel Fast. Play Fast.
Mercurial players like Tobin Heath know that speed is also a state of mind. Bold graphics wrap under your foot to give you a fast look, and to give your opponents something to stare at as you speed past.