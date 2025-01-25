What to wear to the airport: the most comfortable travel outfit essentials by Nike 

Planning your airport outfit is a crucial step in travel preparations, and prioritising comfort and function is key. The best travel outfit ideas revolve around breathable fabrics, sleek layers and versatile designs. Nike's latest innovations embody this concept with pieces designed for athletes that deliver for everything from chilly aeroplane cabins to warm destinations.

Versatile pieces from the Nike 24.7 Collection, like the PerfectStretch Wide-Leg Trousers or matching sets from the ImpossiblySoft line, simplify packing and elevate your travel wardrobe. These thoughtfully designed staples adapt to your itinerary, helping you breeze through security and step off the plane ready to enjoy your destination.