The best bras for girls by Nike

When the time comes for a girl to wear her first bra or training bra, it's important to get the right one. For young athletes, it's especially important to find a well-fitting bra, so girls feel confident, comfortable and empowered to move their bodies. These youth bras—available in a variety of styles—are designed for coverage and comfort, whether for sports or everyday wear.

Nike offers kids' bras in a variety of colours, patterns and styles. Whether the adolescent in your life is looking for a sports bra to wear for athletics or to wear every day at school, there's a Nike bra for every situation.

(Related: Shop these Nike gift ideas for kids)

Youth bras at Nike come in sizes 6 to 20 Plus and are generally built for kids ages 7 to 15. However, if girls' bras feel like they aren't providing ample support, a women's bra may be a better fit.

Find the best Nike bras for young athletes with this guide.