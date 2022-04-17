Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Nike Everyday Lightweight

      No-Show-Trainingssocken (3 Paar)

      11,99 €

      Hoch bewertet
      Multi-Color
      Schwarz/Weiß
      Weiß/Schwarz

      Mit den Nike Everyday Lightweight Socken schaffst du dein Workout. Weiche Garne mit schweißableitender Technologie sorgen für trockenen Tragekomfort.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Weiß/Schwarz
      • Style: SX7678-100

      Bewertungen (40)

      4 Sterne

      • Definitely show and sizing is wrong

        Tilo-KarlD - 17. Apr. 2022

        I am EU 44 and bought the 42-46 size and the heel sticks out of my shoe. They are not like the long version socks which are well sized. And the edges definitely show way too much. These are not no show socks. And I bought 3 pack. Buy and throw away item.

      • Chaussettes type sportswear

        A M. - 19. Jan. 2022

        Chaussettes confortables mais pas axées sur une activité physique type course à pied.

      • Top tier

        J A. - 11. Jan. 2022

        Socks are very nice

