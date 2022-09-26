Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
      Als Hommage an eine Geschichte, die in der Tenniskultur verwurzelt ist, bringt dir der Nike Court Legacy Next Nature einen bewährten Klassiker in einem Design mit mindestens 20 % recyceltem Material (Gewichtsanteil). Das genoppte Leder und das Retro-Design sorgen für einen Mix aus Sport und Mode. Sieh gut aus, während du Gutes tust.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Volt/Team Orange/Weiß
      • Style: DH3161-001

      Größe und Passform

      • Wenn du es etwas weiter magst, empfehlen wir dir, eine halbe Nummer größer zu bestellen.

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Bei diesem Produkt wurden recycelte Materialien aus der Zeit der Nutzung und/oder nach der Herstellung verwendet. Einer unserer größten Schritte auf dem Weg zum völligen Abbau von CO2-Ausstoß und Abfällen ist die Auswahl unserer Materialien, da diese für mehr als 70 % des Fußabdrucks aller Produkte verantwortlich sind. Durch Wiederverwendung von Bekleidung, Garnen und Textilwaren reduzieren wir unsere Emissionen deutlich. Unser Ziel ist die Verwendung möglichst vieler recycelter Materialien, ohne dabei an Performance, Strapazierfähigkeit und Style einzubüßen.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (29)

      4.1 Sterne

      • f3e0cc05-9a36-4da0-a629-ad3282477f29 - 27. Sept. 2022

        So cute! I agree with the description that they do run small, I sized up a half size and they fit perfectly! Usually I’m a size 8, but I purchased 8.5. Can’t wait to wear these shoes this fall.

      • a579fc8b-cd68-4d8b-86a0-382dde8af8bc - 15. Juli 2022

        I love these trainers! I’ve had a similar pair from another brand and they were super hard and rigid. These look really slick and are crazy comfortable! Just ordered a second pair as I don’t want to risk not being able to get another pair when these get grubby 😅

      • Nature Calls

        Clary - 24. Mai 2022

        The Nike Court Legacy Next Nature are not only great because they are eco friendly, but because they can be worn for casual wear, workouts, and even business casual attire. The all white makes it possible to wear them with almost everything. I was a bit hesitant about their comfort level because of the fact that they are made from recycled material but I worn them for 7.5 hours at work where I am on my feet most of the time, and they did well. The one thing I would change is maybe make the swoosh black but other than that they are great!

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike

