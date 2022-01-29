Mit dem Nike Blazer Mid '77 holst du dir einen erstklassigen Schuh. Der Retro-Look und der bequeme Tragekomfort machen diesen Basketball-Klassiker fit für die Straße.
4.9 Sterne
R O. - 29. Jan. 2022
Scarpe comode e di buona fattura. La mia nipotina è felicissima di averle ricevute. La consegna abbastanza veloce
S Y. - 27. Dez. 2021
Parfait mon fils les adores
RyanP401246952 - 17. Dez. 2021
PLEASE, make this style in Men’s/Woman’s sizes also! Love the Velcro strap at the top of the shoe! Big fan of the Blazer, Blazer Mid 77, and Blazer Mid 77 Jumbo!