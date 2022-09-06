Mit dem Nike Blazer Mid '77 holst du dir einen erstklassigen Schuh. Der Vintage-Look und das bequeme Tragegefühl sorgen dafür, dass dieser Court-Klassiker zu einem legendären Street-Style wird.
3.6 Sterne
06. Sept. 2022
Très jolie, malheureusement si votre enfant a le pied et la cheville fine cela ne correspond pas. Votre enfant va perdre sa chaussure en marchant. Dommage quel n'existe pas avec des vrais lacets. C'était vraiment mon coup de coeur
04. Sept. 2022
Utterly disappointed with these shoes. Very stylish but not practical. My sons feet just slip right out of them! What a waste of money ! Do not buy unless your child doesn’t walk yet
22. Juni 2022
I like the shoe but my daughter's feet kept slipping out because it's can't be tied. I bought two and had to give the one pair away because the lace was not holding. It will be better if the lace can be tied instead of what it is