      Nike Air Zoom Structure 24

      Straßenlaufschuh für Damen

      59,97 €
      119,99 €
      50 % Rabatt

      Hoch bewertet
      Weiß/Barely Grape/Cerulean/Psychic Purple
      Cerulean/Bright Spruce/Peach Cream/Valerian Blue
      Summit White/Photon Dust/Pink Oxford/University Red
      Schwarz/Lapis/Light Thistle/Neptune Green
      Schwarz/Weiß

      Mit der reaktionsfreudigen Dämpfung und der sicheren Passform des Nike Air Zoom Structure 24 kannst du deine Straßenläufe absolvieren. Wir testeten Hunderte von Läufer:innen, um das Crash-Pad unter deiner Ferse zu entwerfen, das ein gepolstertes, geschmeidiges Abrollen garantiert. Diese Erkenntnisse führten außerdem zur Entwicklung eines luftigen Obermaterials mit Atmungsaktivität an den entscheidenden Stellen.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Lapis/Light Thistle/Neptune Green
      • Style: DA8570-004

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Bewertungen (44)

      4.3 Sterne

      • Really comfortable

        FloreE248346587 - 02. Okt. 2022

        These are the best shoes I’ve ever had ! Over the years I have tried many different nike shoes but these are the most comfortable i’ve had !

      • Great for working!!

        pretty82 - 13. Sept. 2022

        I love the fit of these shoes. I work in a hospital and I was pleasantly surprised by how durable and comfortable these shoes are. I was scrubbed into a case all day on the first day I wore these sneakers and I couldn’t believe how comfortable they were. The design is just a basic and not too flashy in the black and white. In a hospital setting that’s okay though. They fit just right in my normal size and feel really good. I would totally recommend.

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Loved it!!!

        riri88 - 13. Sept. 2022

        You know it's for you the first time you put it on!! Been using these shoes almost everyday. They came right on time coz I'm looking for a shoes that I can use when we are moving stuff from our house and climbing up and down the stairs to move our things. I super like the shoes coz it's so soft and comfortable. One thing it's so light that its as if you are not wearing any shoes at all! These are now my go to shoes, walking, work out, going to run errands. I can wear this shoes all day without worrying that my feet will hurt.

        Produkt kostenlos erhalten bzw. im Rahmen einer Verlosung oder als Give-away bewertet.
        #productsprovidedbynike

