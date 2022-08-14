Der durchdachte Nike Air Max Dawn ist in sportlicher Track-DNA verwurzelt und besteht zu mindestens 20 % (Gewichtsanteil) aus Recyclingmaterialien. Das weiche Wildleder und luftiges Textil kombinieren Vintage-Running-Vibes mit modernem Design. Die weiche Schaumstoff-Mittelsohle ist an der Ferse schräg angesetzt und sorgt so für zusätzliche Energie, während das Außensohlenmuster Traktion gewährleistet. Die Air-Dämpfung garantiert ein bequemes Tragegefühl von morgens bis abends.
Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.
4.2 Sterne
Chunky - 14. Aug. 2022
The shoe was not what I expected, with all of the material on the bottom which would appear to be cushioning I thought the shoe would be way more comfortable. Instead the shoe just looks clunky and feels stiff when wearing. The one positive is that they do fit nice and the design on the top of the foot is fashionable.
FA110 - 14. Aug. 2022
I was skeptical these shoes would be comfortable but they're lightweight, easy for walking, and have some great retro/future styling with a nice silhouette.
Joe - 13. Juli 2022
This show is comfortable and looks great on feet. You get a great shoe at a moderate price. Would recommend to friends.