Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Air Jordan XXXVI Low

      Herren-Basketballschuh

      87,47 €
      174,99 €
      50 % Rabatt

      Hol dir die Energie, die eine Basketball-Revolution ausgelöst hat. Der AJ XXXVI ist einer der bisher leichtesten Air Jordan Spielschuhe und besticht durch ein minimalistisches aber strapazierfähiges Obermaterial mit einem verstärkten Überzug. Er ist außerdem mit Zoom Air-Dämpfung ausgestattet, die zusätzliche Reaktionsfreudigkeit ermöglicht. Dadurch hast du auf dem Court das Selbstvertrauen, das du benötigst.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Schwarz/Washed Teal/Vivid Sulfur/Rush Pink
      • Style: DH0833-063

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Bewertungen (6)

      4.5 Sterne

      • Simply the best baseball shoes

        mykolal235740365 - 02. Okt. 2022

        My favorite basketball shoes ever! Support, cushioning, ventilation, lacing system and construction of a forefoot department that prevents your toe nails from damage after a quick stop. Love them!

      • Fantastic and game changing.

        885c5666-9938-4936-9ccb-2055f78a0361 - 27. Sept. 2022

        Fantastic. The Zoom Strobel is so noticeable (in a good way) they are awkward but for performance basketball shoes these are top of the line. These will bring so much bounce, explosiveness and speed to your game. Couldn't reccomend more.

      • Wicked shoes

        GabrielaS138469298 - 04. Aug. 2022

        In my top 5 favourite pairs at the moment.the design is superb, super comfortable, and the mesh makes them extra breathable for summer

      Preise inkl. MwSt. und ggf. zzgl. Versandkosten. Einzelheiten zu den Versandkosten findest du hier