Wenn es so gut passt und so toll aussieht, braucht es keinen Swoosh. Von der Crater-Gummi-Außensohle über gewebte Schachbrett-Textildetails bis hin zum elastischen, "umschließenden" Material und der Nike Air Dämpfung – der Huarache schmiegt sich an deine Füße.
4.8 Sterne
Adamp455145801 - 21. Sept. 2022
I have 3 pairs of Huaraches & they are one of the most comfortable shoes I own. I find they run about a half size small though. Great shoe, another Tinker Hatfield timeless design.
15205622022 - 08. Sept. 2022
Ma première paire d’air Huarache (enfin!). Très belles chaussures, originales & confortables, livrées à la bonne taille. Pour plus de confort, on peut les commander avec une demie pointure supplémentaire. A voir à l’utilisation!
AlexanderB628004524 - 08. Sept. 2022
10/10, as a big fan of Huarache — couldn't miss it. Unfortunately, my regular size turned out to bee too small — will be taking plus half a US size at least