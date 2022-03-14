Der Nike Air Force 1 Mid '07 zeigt bewährte Details: geschmeidige Überzüge, frische Akzente und perfekte Details für einen tollen Look.Der gepolsterte, mittelhohe Kragen mit klassischem Klettverschluss sorgt für traditionellen Basketball-Tragekomfort.Die Nike Air-Dämpfung in der Ferse sorgt für leistungsfähigen Tragekomfort
4.8 Sterne
6639b883-986b-42af-8277-5f31009f91ed - 14. März 2022
I wasn’t initially looking for high’s but this shoe kept selling out across all fits and I haven’t been disappointed with these. Great shoes that generate compliments and jealous glances alike :) I still want these in mids and lows I love em!
J I. - 10. Jan. 2022
Las zapatillas me encanta son muy cómodas y se ven perfectas para vestir. El único inconveniente es que no deis un descuento dentro de la caja para las próximas compras como otras compañías hacen que es un gancho para provocar más ventas y los clientes compren más y yo lo que veo también es que hos quedáis enseguida sin tallas. Pero estoy muy contento con ellas.
R A. - 07. Jan. 2022
Schuhgröße stimmt zu meiner FußGrösse. Sehr komfortabel und sieht gut aus! Gut abwaschbar.