Der Nike Air Force 1 ’07 hat nichts von seiner Ausstrahlung verloren. Das Basketball-Original erhält einen frischen Look und besticht mit bewährten Details: strapazierfähigen genähten Überzügen, cleanen Finishes und dem gewissen Etwas, das dir Glanz verleiht.
Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.
4.8 Sterne
LuisEnriqueC626516920 - 25. Sept. 2022
good.
ΘανάσηςΧ574154750 - 23. Sept. 2022
its so comfortable so nice on the feet and so beautiful shoe it goes with everything but for me personally i would like the other tongue the soft one not this one with leather
e78814d4-a22c-4da2-af69-b16e168c5237 - 17. Sept. 2022
Can never go wrong with a fresh pair of air forces. I would recommend purchasing the crease protector, true air force 1 heads know what I'm talking about.