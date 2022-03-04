Syrena - 04. März 2022

This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.