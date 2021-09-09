LexsaMarie - 05. Sept. 2021

Rain or shine-- this jacket has me covered! The front zipper is high quality with a low profile and rubberized pull strap. It feels similar to a wetsuit, thought strictly in terms of traction; the material is definitely not neoprene. I have zero concerns about the zipper breaking or simply going off track. The two pockets zip as well, which is an incredibly nice touch, but the material does vary for those closures. However, you can only tell if you're the one zipping and unzipping it because the closures are inset/hidden. It has zero natural tapering, but lined with hidden drawstrings around the bottom and a very size inclusive velcro lined wrist strap so this is customizable to your fit. It also has a long frame in itself, so if you have any longer torso this should have you covered! I have a size small and with my height being 5 ft 5 in, this falls just at the top of my thigh. The conversion from jacket to to vest is quick and efficient, but I do wish that the outer layer would be the same length as the inner best. I'm not a huge fan of the multi-tiered look, but even that said-- it's well done. The material is weighted enough that it lays flatter than others I have seen. I also appreciate that it has velcro but also a snapping closure so that it helps the fabric line up better. The material is that of a higher-quality, less noisy windbreaker and it does its job incredibly well. I am not self-conscious of the noise it makes while casually strolling, it's lightweight enough that I'm not baking in the sun, and water easily wicks off the surface. So, overall this is a great lightweight option when you know you're going to be spending a lot of your day in brisk weathered sunshine. My one word of warning is to definitely read the wash and care instructions prior to washing. They are pretty specific and very important been making sure that you do not create creases in the jacket where they shouldn't be.