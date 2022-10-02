Direkt zum Hauptinhalt
|

Beliebte Suchbegriffe

Beste Vorschläge

      Nachhaltige Materialien

      Nike ACG Smith Summit

      Herren-Cargohose

      189,99 €

      Gold Suede/Ale Brown/Ale Brown/Sanddrift
      Velvet Brown/Schwarz/Ironstone/Sanddrift

      Wir sind nach Smith Rock gereist und kamen mit der leichten und strapazierfähigen Nike ACG "Smith Summit" Cargohose zurück. Sie hat ein lockeres Tragegefühl und kann in Shorts umgewandelt werden, wenn das Wetter zu heiß wird. Viele Taschen halten deine Ausrüstung griffbereit und der mitgelieferte Karabiner ermöglicht eine Befestigung deiner Schlüssel. Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 75 % aus recyceltem Polyester und recycelten Nylonfasern.

      • Gezeigte Farbe: Velvet Brown/Schwarz/Ironstone/Sanddrift
      • Style: DN3943-220

      Größe und Passform

      • Model trägt Größe M bei einer Körpergröße von 188 cm
      • Weite Passform für ein lässiges Tragegefühl

      Kostenlose Lieferung & Rücksendung

      Kostenlose Standardlieferung mit deiner Nike Membership.

      Herstellungsinformationen

      • Das recycelte Nylon in Nike Produkten stammt von einer Vielzahl von Materialien, darunter recycelter Teppich und gebrauchte Fischnetze. Das Nylon wird vor chemischen oder mechanischen Recyclingverfahren gereinigt, sortiert und in Flocken umgewandelt, um neue, recycelte Nylongarne zu entwickeln.
      • Kleidungsstücke, die Materialien aus recyceltem Nylon verwenden, reduzieren den Kohlenstoff-Ausstoß um bis zu 50 % im Vergleich zu herkömmlichem Nylon.
      • Move to Zero ist die Initiative von Nike, den CO2-Ausstoß und den Abfall auf null zu reduzieren. Erfahre mehr darüber und über unsere Bemühungen, Produkte mit Blick auf Nachhaltigkeit zu designen und die Zukunft unserer Umwelt, in der wir leben und spielen, zu schützen.

      Bewertungen (2)

      5 Sterne

      • Almost TOO comfortable. Nike, more color options please!

        ZacZ530788556 - 02. Okt. 2022

        These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!

      • Buy these NOW!

        LukeS425169371 - 07. Juli 2022

        I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.

      Preise inkl. MwSt. und ggf. zzgl. Versandkosten. Einzelheiten zu den Versandkosten findest du hier