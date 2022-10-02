Wir sind nach Smith Rock gereist und kamen mit der leichten und strapazierfähigen Nike ACG "Smith Summit" Cargohose zurück. Sie hat ein lockeres Tragegefühl und kann in Shorts umgewandelt werden, wenn das Wetter zu heiß wird. Viele Taschen halten deine Ausrüstung griffbereit und der mitgelieferte Karabiner ermöglicht eine Befestigung deiner Schlüssel. Dieses Produkt besteht zu mindestens 75 % aus recyceltem Polyester und recycelten Nylonfasern.
ZacZ530788556 - 02. Okt. 2022
These pants are very comfortable and practical despite being so loose and roomy. I've worn these to business events, hiking, art galleries, vintage pottery conventions, and the burning man festival. You can feel the quality. Nike, please more color options!
LukeS425169371 - 07. Juli 2022
I would recommend this product to anyone looking at them. they've been worn lots and washed and are still in great condition and are able to withstand the needs of long walks. Fit true to size. Shorts are useful in warmer weather.