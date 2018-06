POST-RUN NUTRITION Eat a balanced meal about an hour after you run that includes protein, vegetables and

carbs. How soon you eat will depend on your goals—if you’re looking to build muscle you

can consider eating 15/20 minutes after your run finishes, and if you’re looking to tone

up wait for around 45 minutes. Aim for something that contains 1 or 2 palm-sized portions

of protein, 1 or 2 fist-sized portions of vegetables, 1 or 2 handfuls of carbs and 1 or 2

thumb-sized portions of fats, along with a low-calorie beverage, like water. If you find

that you’re not hungry enough for a full meal, opt for a post-run smoothie.



“If you don’t eat anything within two hours after your run, it could slow your recovery and

negatively affect your next-day performance,” said Berardi. If you don’t feel hungry, or

have a hard time eating a big meal after a tough training session—don’t worry, that’s okay.

See our smoothie recipe page for some great post workout smoothies for you to try.