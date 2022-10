e90de93b-0f97-4d81-aeca-7a7f5337dc29 - 31. 5. 2022

The shirt looks amazing in person! The material is very comfortable and breathable. The colors are bright. Definitely will get a lot of good looks. I'm 6'0 220lb and ordered a size Large expecting a snug fit, and it actually runs big. Very roomy and comfortable!! Nike, please make more long-sleeve shirts like these!!! White with popping colors. I love it!