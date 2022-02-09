Bota Nike City Rep TR má všestranné provedení, které obohatí trávení tvého volného času o odolnost a pružnost. Gumový vzorek má skvělou přilnavost na různých typech povrchů a pěna tlumí nárazy a příjemně se nosí při cvičení i po zbytek dne.
97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09. 2. 2022
Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them
MaevaR55539010 - 01. 2. 2022
Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.
H G. - 23. 10. 2021
Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen