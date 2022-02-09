Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike City Rep TR

      Dámské tréninkové boty

      42,47 €
      64,99 €
      Sleva 34 %

      Bota Nike City Rep TR má všestranné provedení, které obohatí trávení tvého volného času o odolnost a pružnost. Gumový vzorek má skvělou přilnavost na různých typech povrchů a pěna tlumí nárazy a příjemně se nosí při cvičení i po zbytek dne.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Dark Smoke Grey/Bílá
      • Styl: DA1351-002

      Velikost a střih

      • Těsné, radši si objednej o půl čísla větší.

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Tento produkt jsme navrhli zodpovědně z recyklovaného materiálu, který pochází z použitých produktů nebo výrobního odpadu. Jedním z hlavních kroků na naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku na minimum je výběr materiálů – ty se totiž z víc než 70 % podílí na stopě, kterou za sebou produkty zanechávají. Díky opakovanému použití plastů, vláken a textilií výrazně snižujeme naše emise. Naším cílem je využít co nejvíce recyklovaných materiálů, aniž by to narušovalo funkčnost, odolnost a styl.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (3)

      4.7 Hvězdičky

      • More Green Than Black

        97e8e40a-776a-4bf1-ae2d-911d52929efa - 09. 2. 2022

        Purchased these shoes and when they arrived most of the canvas of the shoe is more green than black. The sole was also stuck into the shoe incorrectly which made one shoe uncomfortable until i pulled out the sole and stuck it back down myself correctly. For the price, I expected better from Nike but the shoes are very comfortable and work well in the gym. I am usually a size 7 but went for 7.5 so i can wear thicker gym socks with them

      • Confortables

        MaevaR55539010 - 01. 2. 2022

        Bon rapport qualité prix. Si vous hésitez entre deux tailles, prenez la plus grande.

      • Fijne trainingsschoen

        H G. - 23. 10. 2021

        Heerlijk lichte maar toch voldoende steun biedende trainingsschoen