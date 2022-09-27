Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika

      Dámské tílko se standardním střihem

      24,99 €

      Particle Grey/Heather/Černá
      Alligator/Bílá
      Light Thistle/Bílá
      Bílá/Černá
      Černá/Bílá

      Nike Dri-FIT One Elastika je naše nejuniverzálnější tílko. Hodí se na všechny typy cvičení – na posilovací stroje, jógu i běhání. Měkký a hladký materiál (zcela vyrobený z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken) má prodyšnou konstrukci, která odvádí přebytečné teplo a udrží tě v suchu.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Bílá
      • Styl: DD4941-010

      Velikost a střih

      • Modelka je vysoká 180 cm a má na sobě velikost S
      • Standardní střih působí ležérně a uvolněně

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
      • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (26)

      4.3 Hvězdičky

      • Slinky Back

        cf73eb19-f1f7-460e-b61b-e108780e0c77 - 27. 9. 2022

        I really like this top! The back is feminine and sporty. I especially like the way you can choose the length and neckline position precisely how you need it for each outfit via the adjustable strap at the back. It feels like you have nothing on but covers everything perfectly.

      • Comfortable but……

        7047659792 - 15. 9. 2022

        I have 3 colors, bought 2 more colors (S)…..had to return because the fit is not the same… feels like an XS instead of S…

      • Very cust IF you have a HUGE chest

        DEBBIEW268167665 - 06. 8. 2022

        Loved the style and adjustable straps but the fit was super strange under the armpits. It hung and sagged. Maybe if I had triple D's it would fill out but no. I ended up tying a piece of string around the back straps to cinch it tighter and it looked fine.