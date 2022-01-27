Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Nike

      Taška na boty (12 l)

      34,99 €

      Oranžová/Oranžová/Bílá
      Černá/Černá/University Red

      Ulož a přenášej své boty ve stylové tašce na boty Nike. Je vyrobená z odolných materiálů, hlavní část je zdobená dvěma velkými logy Nike, má odnímatelný popruh a otvírá se jako skutečná krabice na boty. Uvnitř je pružná kapsa a síťovinová kapsa na zip, do kterých si můžeš přehledně uložit třeba náhradní tkaničky nebo jiné drobnosti.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/University Red
      • Styl: DA7337-010

      Recenze (6)

      • Sneaker Case

        M I. - 27. 1. 2022

        This bag is so clutch! I ride motorcycles for a living and this bag is amazing for that purpose. I put my kicks in the bag and wear my riding shoes without worrying about ruining my beautiful Jordans and Dunks. Will definitely buy one for wifey since she rides to. The quality of the bag is really good and the extra compartments on the inside are good for spare laces or I throw my wallet in there when I ride so I don't forget it.

      • Such a good stuff to carry on for vacation

        T R. - 26. 1. 2022

        Shoes bag

      • Stay away from me Mr.Business man you can’t dress like I can

        C A. - 18. 1. 2022

        This bag is dripping it’s so wet. Love the strap love the color the screen foil print is sick. 🖤 I can also store more then just shoes. It’s fashionable and function able.