Ponožky Nike Everyday mají batikované zbarvení, takže můžeš do tréninku vnést trošku zábavy. Ponožky jsou stejně pohodlné jako barevné, takže krásně padnou. Navíc mají technologií Dri-FIT, která tě udrží v pohodlí, zatímco se budeš potit.
5 Hvězdičky
ArthurB391845729 - 04. 10. 2022
Great cushioning from the toes through to the heel. Ventilated on top of foot. Size is true. The color goes great with my Free Terra Vista shoes.
SoumenduG - 28. 4. 2022
Love the multi colour pack, not always an option but I personally prefer buying socks this way. Anyway the socks themselves are very good, actually a bit thicker than I expected so I will probably relegate this for winter use but the fit, finish and comfort is good. Goes well with my Pegasus 38 Shield and Overbreak SP.