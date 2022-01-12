Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Therma Academy Winter Warrior

      Pánské pletené fotbalové kalhoty

      30,47 €
      54,99 €
      Sleva 44 %

      Sezóna sice končí, tvoje tréninky ale ne.Mimo sezónu je prostor proměnit se v šampiony. Kalhoty Nike Therma-Fit Academy Winter Warrior tě zahřejí, zatímco budeš ladit svoje herní dovednosti.100 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Total Orange
      • Styl: DC9142-010

      Velikost a střih

      • Model je vysoký 188 cm a má na sobě velikost M
      • Standardní střih působí ležérně a uvolněně

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
      • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (4)

      4.3 Hvězdičky

      • Great Fit and Look:

        M Y. - 12. 1. 2022

        My son plays basketball and these are great for warm-ups and a random game on the court.

      • Great fit, great quality.

        F S. - 05. 1. 2022

        Fantastic quality and a great fit, I am always large bottoms in Nike and these are a great fit.

      • E D. - 03. 1. 2022

        Really comfortable best. I recommend