Sezóna sice končí, tvoje tréninky ale ne. Mimo sezónu je prostor proměnit se v šampiony. Kalhoty Nike Therma-Fit Academy Winter Warrior tě zahřejí, zatímco budeš ladit svoje herní dovednosti. 100 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.
4.3 Hvězdičky
M Y. - 12. 1. 2022
My son plays basketball and these are great for warm-ups and a random game on the court.
F S. - 05. 1. 2022
Fantastic quality and a great fit, I am always large bottoms in Nike and these are a great fit.
E D. - 03. 1. 2022
Really comfortable best. I recommend