Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
|

Často vyhledávané termíny

Nejlepší návrhy

      Udržitelné materiály

      Nike Dri-FIT Strike Winter Warrior

      Nákrčník

      22,99 €

      Nejlépe hodnoceno

      Nákrčník Nike Dri-FIT Strike ti zahalí tvář a krk měkkým flísem odvádějícím pot, takže budeš v suchu a teple. Dá se nasadit i přes uši, proto bezpečně drží i když zrychlíš. Alespoň 75 % produktu tvoří tkanina z recyklovaných polyesterových vláken.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Černá/Bílá
      • Styl: DC9165-010

      Velikost a střih

      Doručení a vrácení zboží zdarma

      Standardní doručení zdarma s členstvím Nike.

      Jak se to vyrobilo

      • Recyklovaný polyester použitý v produktech Nike je z plastových lahví, které byly vyčištěny, rozdrceny a znovu zataveny do recyklovaných pelet. Z nich vytváříme vysoce kvalitní přízi, díky které jsou naše produkty maximálně funkční a jejich dopad na životní prostředí minimální.
      • V porovnání s výrobou nového snižuje recyklovaný polyester množství odpadu a uhlíkové emise přibližně o 30 %. Společnost Nike každý rok zachrání před skládkou průměrně miliardu plastových lahví.
      • Zjisti víc o naší iniciativě Move to Zero – naší cestě za snížením množství odpadu a emisí uhlíku. Například o tom, jak pracujeme na návrzích produktů s ohledem na udržitelnost a chráníme budoucnost prostředí, ve kterém žijeme i hrajeme.

      Recenze (51)

      4.5 Hvězdičky

      • Snood

        Nike Snood - face cover - 24. 2. 2022

        The snood ran very big on my face, perhaps because I am petite in size. It was not that comfortable to use. Although did not fit my face, I would say that is was soft to touch which was soft touch in my face.

        Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • Nike Snoo

        Ale9687 - 24. 2. 2022

        After using the Nike Snoo outside for a run while it was around 35 degrees I was impressed with it. I liked how it hopped onto my ears to prevent it from falling down, and has a curve to go over my nose. It was slightly loose on me and very big on my wife, so I wouldn’t say it is unisex. I wish it was slightly longer to cover more of my chest, but if you don’t mind wearing a scarf or turtleneck type shirt this isn’t an issue. I also tested out making a call while walking and wearing it and you can still hear me clearly which is a plus. I liked the mesh panel by the mouth, I didn’t feel like I was breathing in old air. Overall I thought this was a good product and helped make runs in the winter even better.

        Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků.
        #productsprovidedbynike

      • I love it!

        Jimmy - 23. 2. 2022

        I love the Nike snood! It's comfortable and fits perfectly. It keeps me warm when I have to be out in the elements for work. I will be buying a couple more to keep for back ups whenever this one needs to be washed.

        Produkt byl získán zdarma, nebo recenzován v rámci soutěže nebo rozdávání dárků.
        #productsprovidedbynike