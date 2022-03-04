Přeskočit na hlavní obsah
      Nike Air

      Pánská mikina s kulatým výstřihem z česaného flísu

      38,47 €
      69,99 €
      Sleva 45 %

      Máme slabost pro 90. léta, a tak jsme zkombinovali klasické detaily jako logo Nike Air Futura a sportovní kontrastní střih. Výsledkem je špičkový vzhled mikiny s kulatým výstřihem Nike Air. Tuhle útulnou flísovou vrstvu oživuje mix potištěných detailů.

      • Zobrazená barva: Černá/Light Bone
      • Styl: DM5207-010

      Velikost a střih

      • Model je vysoký 185 cm a má na sobě velikost M
      • Standardní střih působí ležérně a uvolněně

      Recenze (1)

      5 Hvězdičky

      • Comfy!!

        Syrena - 04. 3. 2022

        This sweatshirt is very comfortable. You could wear it all year round because it is fairly lightweight for a sweatshirt. You could wear it with jeans, sweats or basketball shorts so it’s pretty versatile. My husband is wearing it in the picture and he is 6,5”. We got a large and the sleeves are just a little bit short. It would most likely fit someone who is 6 feet or less perfectly. Overall I would recommend this sweatshirt to a friend. It feels like it is good quality and it will last a while.

